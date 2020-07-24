ALERT DAYS: High heat and humidity dominates the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Meteorologists have declared back-to-back First Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday due to expected high heat and humidity levels.

A warm front continues to approach Wisconsin from the southwest. This front will move through Friday morning, bringing warmer temperatures behind it. Humidity will also be on the rise.

Highs Friday will reach the mid-80s with heat index readings in the low 90s.

Heat and humidity expected to rise on Saturday. (WMTV)

By the weekend, even warmer and and more humid conditions will settle in. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. With dew points in the 70s, heat indices will approach 100 degrees.

The heat index is expected to be near 100 degrees Sunday. (WMTV)

A cold front will sweep in Sunday evening, bringing cooler and less humid conditions next week. That cold front will also generate showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of the the thunderstorms could be strong, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

