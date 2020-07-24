Amazon plans to hire 500 people for Beloit fulfillment center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Online retail giant Amazon plans to hire hundreds of people for its new fulfillment center in Beloit.

On Friday, the company announced it is looking to fill more than 500 full-time positions for the facility, at 3150 Colley Road, during upcoming hiring events. The site manager for the Beloit location, Jason Berg, said in a statement that he is “thrilled” to be returning to his hometown.

“We look forward to providing the community with 500 jobs, creating a wide range of career opportunities with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” he continued.

The sessions will be by appointment only, Amazon noted. Anyone looking to apply can fill out an online application and select a time to be interviewed. According to Amazon, jobs will be posted on an ongoing basis at https://amazon.force.com. People wanting automated alerts when jobs are open can text “MADISONNOW” to 77088.

Amazon did not detail all of the jobs that will be available, it did point to what it described as an industry leading $15 minimum starting wage as well as comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision, and dental insurance, as a 401(k) program from day one for full-time employees. The company also touted its 20 weeks of maternal and paternal leave and Leave Share and Ramp Back programs.

Any job candidate must be at least 18 years old have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to apply, it added.

According to numbers provided by Amazon, it has spent over $3 billion in the Badger State on customer fulfillment infrastructure and compensation. In addition to the people it has directly hired, the company says 4,000 indirect jobs have been created as a result of its investments.\

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the company will require applicants to wear a mask during their interview and get their temperature checked. It also asks them not to attend if any of the following apply:

They are living with someone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have medical advice to self-quarantine.

They have a temperature of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher.

They are in a 14-day period of self-isolation directed by a healthcare provider or health official.

They have traveled to another country in the last 14 days.

They currently have a cough, or shortness of breath.

