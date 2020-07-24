Advertisement

At 8 lbs. 1 oz., Russell Wilson picks up his biggest ‘Win’ yet

Former Badger Russell Wilson, his wife Ciara, and their baby pose for a selfie.
Former Badger Russell Wilson, his wife Ciara, and their baby pose for a selfie.(Russell Wilson via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE Wash. (WMTV) - When it comes to baby names, it’s former Wisconsin Badger star Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara for the “Win”!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared of picture Friday of the proud new parents and their baby boy, aptly named Win Harrison Wilson.

According to NBC Sports, they picked Harrison for their fifth child’s middle name in honor of Wilson’s father, Harrison Wilson III, who died at 55 from complications related to diabetes.

As if that picture wasn’t sweet enough, Power 106 shared an even sweeter moment when Ciara sings “Happy Birthday” to her budding superstar.

Congratulations to Russell and Ciara - and we look forward to Win living up to his name!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Delayed dreams: Badger athletes continue to prepare for Olympics

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By George Balkeji
From Lake Shore trail to the backyard, and the town pool, you may come across some of our nation's top athletes - like 2018 national champion wrestler, Seth Gross who's pursuing a dream that has been delayed.

Nba

New Giannis Antetokounmpo film airs Thursday night

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A new film on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is making its cable debut Thursday night.

Badgers

UW Athletics braces of $100M shortfall in budget

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez gave Badger fans and the community a hint to the cost of the coronavirus pandemic to his program: $100,000,000.

Latest News

Sports

WIAA board votes to delay start of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board met on Thursday to decide the fate of Fall sports.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Pandemic can’t stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers’ booth

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Bob Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers’ broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

MLB returns ball kids to lines after feedback from clubs

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Major League Baseball has adjusted its policy for bat-and-ball kids this summer, clearing the way for ball boys and girls to return to the foul lines during games.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.