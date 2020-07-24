At 8 lbs. 1 oz., Russell Wilson picks up his biggest ‘Win’ yet

SEATTLE Wash. (WMTV) - When it comes to baby names, it’s former Wisconsin Badger star Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara for the “Win”!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared of picture Friday of the proud new parents and their baby boy, aptly named Win Harrison Wilson.

According to NBC Sports, they picked Harrison for their fifth child’s middle name in honor of Wilson’s father, Harrison Wilson III, who died at 55 from complications related to diabetes.

Happy Birthday WIN!!!

Mommy & Daddy Love You!

Win Harrison Wilson

7.23.2020

8lbs 1 oz.

❤️ 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/72lxcTMKVN — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 24, 2020

As if that picture wasn’t sweet enough, Power 106 shared an even sweeter moment when Ciara sings “Happy Birthday” to her budding superstar.

Congratulations to Russell and Ciara - and we look forward to Win living up to his name!

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.