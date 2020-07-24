Advertisement

Beaches at Lake Mills park closed for high levels of E. coli

(AP)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) -Swimming is not allowed at a Lake Mills park due to high levels of bacteria.

Test results released Friday showed elevated levels of E. coli at two beaches at Sandy Beach Park along Rock Lake.

The weekly test results by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene showed the beaches had an E. coli result of 2419.6 cfu/100mL.

City officials say the beaches will reopen once bacteria levels have returned to normal.

They say if E. coli levels exceed 1,000 cfu/100 mL, the area will be closed to swimming.

At levels higher than 235 cfu/100mL, people are advised to take precautions while swimming.

Lake Mills’ other beaches at Tyranena Park and Bartel’s Beach remain open.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WVLT
A mother and her puppies have recovered after an incident where an unknown suspect glued the animals’ mouths shut.

News

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom China virus” in emails to local health officials.

Local

New memorial fund honors slain UW professor, husband

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A newly created memorial fund aims to create a scholarship and construct a memorial to pay tribute to Beth Potter and Robin Carre, the victims in a brutal double homicide at the Arboretum earlier this year.

Local

Roads in the Arboretum reopen to vehicles following COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
According to a news release from the UW-Madison, Arboretum Drive from the Wingra Drive entrance to the Arboretum will be open to vehicles starting July 31.

Latest News

News

Surge in COVID-19 testing putting strain on Wisconsin labs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A surge in COVID-10 testing across the state of Wisconsin is putting another round of pressure on labs performing tests.

Coronavirus

New Glarus festivals canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Citing COVID-19 concerns, the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel all of its summer festivals this year.

Coronavirus

New daily COVID-19 cases remain over 1,000; over 17k tests tallied Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the third time this week, the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day in Wisconsin topped 1,000 while the seven-day rolling average continues to reach new highs.

National

Mississippi deputy dies after saving son at Florida beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A deputy sheriff from Mississippi has died after saving his 10-year-old son from a rip current off a beach in Florida.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Door County emergency advisory: Wear face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in businesses and other public places in Door County starting at 8 A.M. Friday, July 24.