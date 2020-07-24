Beaches at Lake Mills park closed for high levels of E. coli

LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) -Swimming is not allowed at a Lake Mills park due to high levels of bacteria.

Test results released Friday showed elevated levels of E. coli at two beaches at Sandy Beach Park along Rock Lake.

The weekly test results by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene showed the beaches had an E. coli result of 2419.6 cfu/100mL.

City officials say the beaches will reopen once bacteria levels have returned to normal.

They say if E. coli levels exceed 1,000 cfu/100 mL, the area will be closed to swimming.

At levels higher than 235 cfu/100mL, people are advised to take precautions while swimming.

Lake Mills’ other beaches at Tyranena Park and Bartel’s Beach remain open.

