Beloit city officials say Amazon job announcement will make the retail giant a top employer in the area

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - After Amazon announced its intent Friday to hire more than 500 workers for its Beloit fulfillment center, city officials said it is much-needed news amid a COVID-19 job market.

“For us to have gone from what was a corn field there to a fully built facility now- it’s amazing to see that transformation of that property,” said City of Beloit Dir. of Strategic Communications, Sarah Millard.

Millard said unemployment in Beloit was at nearly 11 percent as of June, double what it was at the same time last year. However, numbers are improving as the economy in the area opens back up.

“In May it was almost 15 percent so it has gone down by more than four percent from month to month, so we are seeing the positive impact,” she said.

She said Amazon’s move will make the company a top employer in Beloit, and that it is the first time a facility of this size has been built in the area. Amazon did not detail all the available jobs in its announcement, but did point to a $15.00 minimum wage.

“The City of Beloit warmly welcomes Amazon to our community. Amazon will provide much-needed employment opportunities for Beloit families – jobs that are especially crucial in light of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our workforce,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther in the announcement release.

Representatives with Amazon said the job page is live and they will start hiring in August. The site is expected to open in the Fall.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.