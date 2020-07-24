Advertisement

Body of Wisconsin man missing since June 6 found in Michigan

Jimmy Willey
Jimmy Willey(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEECHER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman walking her dog made a grisly discovery in the Upper Peninsula Thursday that solved a month-old missing persons case in Wisconsin.

She found a van with the body of a man was inside off County Road H58 in Alger County. The van was stuck on a remote, swampy trail.

Michigan State Police and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office positively identified the body as 66-year-old Jimmy Lee Willey. He was from Beecher in Marinette County. He was missing since June 6.

His family was notified of the discovery.

Authorities don’t suspect foul play, but Willey’s death is still under investigation.

Willey was reported missing and endangered after he disappeared on his trip to Michigan in June. According to the missing persons alert from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office last month, he left home at 10 A.M. on June 6.

He was seen two hours later on U.S. Highway 2/41 east of the Island Resort and Casino and may have been on his way to Daggett, Mich.

Willey had diabetes and walked with a cane.

The trail where the van was found is about 150 miles, or a 3 hour drive, from Beecher, according to Google Maps.

