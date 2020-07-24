Advertisement

Bullet grazes man’s head while riding in a car on John Nolen Drive

Police say several shots hit the vehicle early Friday morning
.
.(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is recovering after he was grazed in the head by a bullet early Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, it happened as the man was riding in a car on John Nolen Drive near Olin Avenue around 4 a.m. Officers said several shots hit the car.

The driver took the man to a local hospital, he is expected to be okay. Police are speaking with him and the driver, as well as processing evidence at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com

