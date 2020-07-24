Advertisement

Dane Co. health dept. adds previously uncounted 17K negative tests to dashboard after backlog

Public Health Madison & Dane County has now added a previously uncounted 17,000 negative test results to its dashboard, thereby lowering the percent of positive cases in the county significantly this week.
Public Health Madison & Dane County
Public Health Madison & Dane County(Public Health Madison & Dane County)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County has now added a previously uncounted 17,000 negative test results to its dashboard, thereby lowering the percent of positive cases in the county significantly this week.

The health department wrote on social media Friday that their priority has been to process positive tests and add those numbers to its online dashboard. That in turn delays the time to process negative tests and update those numbers on the dashboard.

That priority ended up creating a backlog of 17,000 negative tests that had not been fully processed or updated on the department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The uncounted negative tests thus raised the percent of positive cases rate and lowered the daily test counts.

As of Friday, those 17,000 tests are now on the COVID-19 dashboard, an update that lowered the percent of positive tests this week to 2.1 percent.

Health officials said the week of July 13, the seven-day average of positive test results were 5.5-percent.

Public Health Madison & Dane County says it will now be including negative tests on the dashboard that have entered their database, but have not been processed by staff.

The percent of positive cases is a key statistic the health department uses to decide whether or not to advance into Phase 3 of the reopening plan. Dane County is currently in Phase 2.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pros and cons of taking a ‘gap year’ during a pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Verona 2020 graduate Joe Kleese takes about his journey to a decision of whether or not to take a year off from school during the pandemic.

News

Pros and Cons of taking a "gap year" in a pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Beloit city officials say Amazon job announcement will make the retail giant a top employer in the area

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Millard said unemployment in Beloit was at nearly 11 percent as of June, double what it was at the same time last year. However, numbers are improving as the economy in the area opens back up.

Sports

NFL season will start on time, as NFLPA approves CBA changes

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The NFL Players Association Board of Representatives has voted in favor 29-3 of adopting amendments that cancel all preseason games for the 2020 season, according to a statement from the NFLPA.

Latest News

National

Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WVLT
A mother and her puppies have recovered after an incident where an unknown suspect glued the animals’ mouths shut.

News

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom China virus” in emails to local health officials.

Local

New memorial fund honors slain UW professor, husband

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A newly created memorial fund aims to create a scholarship and construct a memorial to pay tribute to Beth Potter and Robin Carre, the victims in a brutal double homicide at the Arboretum earlier this year.

Local

Roads in the Arboretum reopen to vehicles following COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
According to a news release from the UW-Madison, Arboretum Drive from the Wingra Drive entrance to the Arboretum will be open to vehicles starting July 31.

News

Surge in COVID-19 testing putting strain on Wisconsin labs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A surge in COVID-10 testing across the state of Wisconsin is putting another round of pressure on labs performing tests.

Coronavirus

New Glarus festivals canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Citing COVID-19 concerns, the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel all of its summer festivals this year.