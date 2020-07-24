Door County issues emergency order to wear face masks

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks will be required in all public places in Door County starting at 8 A.M. Friday, July 24.

The Door County Health Department issued the emergency advisory on Thursday. It requires a proper face covering over the nose and mouth for everyone age 5 and older. Public places include stores, restaurants and bars, and other “businesses of any kind,” public transportation, clinics and hospitals.

“Door County now ranks as having a high activity level of COVID-19. The increasing numbers of confirmed cases in Door County and across the State of Wisconsin, as well as the multitude of visitors coming to our area, made it imperative that we all wear a face covering in public,” Door County Health Officer Susan Powers said in the advisory.

There are exemptions for people who have difficulty wearing a mask because of physical, mental or developmental conditions.

People who can’t wear a mask are encouraged to ask businesses for a reasonable accommodation, such as curbside pickup or delivery.

“This advisory should not be used as justification to harass or harm another person who is either wearing or not wearing a face covering,” Powers said.

Masks are also recommended but not required for children ages 2 to 4. Parents are asked not to bring children who can’t wear a mask to places unless it’s necessary to reduce the risk of the child being infected or infecting others.

The health department also says public gatherings and events “are considered high risk and should be avoided.” It urges people to maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more except with members of your household.

As with previous health advisories, people are asked to stay home if they feel sick, even if the symptoms are mild.

