Driver arrested after being found unconscious in car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man was arrested Thursday after being found unconscious in his vehicle following a crash on Madison’s Near East side.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the suspect, Kevin J. Butler, was taking “very small breaths every few seconds” when one its officers found him shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Commercial Ave. and Felland Rd.

The officer determined Butler’s condition was worsening and administered Nalozone spray before beginning chest compressions, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain recounted. He continued until paramedics arrived to take over. Butler was then rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

According to MPD’s incident report, the officer’s investigation found Butler had been swerving into oncoming traffic, sending one driver into the ditch and sideswiping another vehicle.

Butler was also allegedly had several other people, including a small child, in the car with him at the time.

He was booked into the Dane County jail on a count of operating while impaired, fourth offense, with a passenger under the age of 16.

