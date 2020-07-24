Family farm creates fresh produce stand for community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s hard to miss the bright blue tent and bright colored sign on Hillcrest Lane in Oregon. The Swift Family farm has everything from lambs, chickens, pigs and roosters. The produce they grow often creates extra vegetables, so they decided to create a stand and offer the vegetables to anyone who wanted them.

The idea for the stand came from Ingrid Swift’s childhood when her mother used to have a pumpkin stand. The stand has fresh produce, flowers, and honey all up for grabs and free. Swift has put out the stand for a few years now, but this year feels different because of the pandemic.

“I just thought I was giving away vegetables but it’s definitely brought people together around here and I’ve met so many people that I wouldn’t have normally met so it’s been fantastic,” Swift said.

Others have donated their extra fresh produce to the stand as well. Swift said the community outreach has been incredible. Overall, Swift says she is just happy to spread some joy from her family to others during this time.

“People walk by and they get a big grin on their face when they walk past in the morning or in the afternoon and then I did have one lady write a really sweet letter saying this made my day thank you so much. She left it on the table so that was really fun.”

If you’d like to donate extra produce to the Swift Family farm produce stand you can connect with them on their Facebook page.

