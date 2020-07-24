“First Alert Days” issued this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Saturday and Sunday will be “First Alert Days” here at NBC15. Hazy, hot, and humid conditions will return with temperatures around 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the middle 90s to around 100 degrees. This upcoming weekend will be similar to last weekend. There will be a chance of some relief in the form of showers and storms.

Saturday will be mainly dry with just an isolated chance of a passing shower or storm. Heat index values will be into the middle and upper 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a bit warmer, in terms of heat index values, with it feeling into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. There will also be a much better chance of shower and storm activity, especially by late in the day.

Right now, the severe weather potential looks to be on the lower side of things. With that being said, an isolated strong storm and heavy rain do look likely. Thunder and lightning are always a concern as well and you should be prepared to take cover if storms approach your area.

Stay hydrated this weekend and don’t over exert yourself. Find ways to stay cool and check on those who may need a little help doing so.

