Fontana Sports partially reopens after crowd looted store during unrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fontana Sports in Madison is reopening for business after the brick-and-mortar store was first hit by the coronavirus pandemic and then looted and damaged during unrest in the city’s downtown in late May.

Fontana posted to social media Friday that while the store is not opening for in-person shopping quite yet, online and curbside pick-up are available.

Fontana, located at 216 N. Henry St., also says it is looking to hire a store manager for the downtown store.

NBC15 News reported on June 2 that Fontana was one of many stores looted and vandalized during unrest in late May and early June.

Surveillance video from inside a downtown sporting goods store showed a determined group of looters force their way into a business.

The owners of Fontana Sports said they blocked their front door with a ladder and other objects, but a crowd repeatedly pounded on it until it eventually gave way, surveillance video showed.

The burglars then rushed in looking to see what they could steal.

The owners say the losses from the riots only add to the worries they already have, as the coronavirus pandemic had put a pause on their sales altogether.

“Oh, it’s really painful, on top of COVID. We just opened up for the first time in eight weeks last week – partially,” co-owner Jon Hutchinson said at the time. “Business isn’t very good yet because people just aren’t getting out. And to have this on top of it really hurts a lot.”

