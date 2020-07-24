Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff Saturday to honor soldier killed in Korean War

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across the state will fly at half-staff this Saturday to honor a soldier in the Korean War whose body was recently identified and returned to the United States.

According to the governor’s office, Army Cpl. Francis J. Rochon will be buried with full military honors on Saturday, July 25, at Summit Cemetery in Foxboro, nearly 70 years after his death.

“This is a great yet somber day,” said Gov. Evers. “We humbly remember Cpl. Rochon’s brave sacrifice to our nation and offer our condolences to his family as they now find closure after so many years and lay Cpl. Rochon to rest eternally in his home state and community.”

Rochon, a member of the 2nd Infantry, was reported missing in action on September 1, 1950, after a battle near Changnyeong, South Korea, the governor’s office stated.

His unidentified remains were first buried in South Korea in 1951 before being moved to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, in Honolulu. His remains were disinterred in 2018 for possible identification.

The Army had declared Rochon deceased at the end of 1953 and his remains listed as unrecoverable a little more than two years later.

During his service, he was awarded the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Combat Infantryman Badge.

