Advertisement

Green Bay officials threatened after passing mask mandate

Police Chief Andrew Smith said all 12 council members received at least one of the threats.
Mask mandate in Perry
Mask mandate in Perry(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay police are investigating threats made against city officials over a new mandate requiring face coverings in public buildings because of the coronavirus.

Alderman Randy Scannell, who first proposed the mask ordinance, says one email called him a traitor who must die and that the sender would make sure Scannell would die.

Police Chief Andrew Smith said all 12 council members, regardless of how they voted on the ordinance, received at least one of the threats. Smith emailed all city officials, telling them to be vigilant.

The council spent close to six hours taking public comments and deliberating the ordinance before passing on a 7-5 vote Tuesday night. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Amazon plans to hire 500 people for Beloit fulfillment center

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Online retail giant Amazon plans to hire hundreds of people for its new fulfillment center in Beloit.

Local

22-year-old dies, son injured in Lafayette Co. buggy crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
A Gratoit man has died following after he and his son were thrown from their Amish buggy when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

News

ALERT DAYS: High heat and humidity dominates the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
The heat index will approach 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

News

Bullet grazes man’s head while riding in a car on John Nolen Drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say several shots hit the vehicle early Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Badger athletics continue to prepare for Olympic dream

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Tackling food insecurity during COVID-19: community agencies partner to serve families in need

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Man charged for sexually assaulting girl at Calvary Gospel Church in Madison

Updated: 12 hours ago

Sports

Delayed dreams: Badger athletes continue to prepare for Olympics

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By George Balkeji
From Lake Shore trail to the backyard, and the town pool, you may come across some of our nation's top athletes - like 2018 national champion wrestler, Seth Gross who's pursuing a dream that has been delayed.

Weather Headlines

“First Alert Days” issued this weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures head into the 90s this weekend with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

News

Tackling food insecurity during COVID-19: community agencies partner to serve families in need

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Community agencies are partnering up to fight food insecurity, as many families continue to feel the financial impact of the pandemic.