Man arrested for OWI after crashing into an Amish buggy, injuring a father and his 2-year-old son

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has been arrested for OWI after deputies say he struck an Amish buggy from behind, injuring the father and son inside.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 7 p.m. Thursday about a crash on State Highway 11 in Gratiot Township. There, deputies found that an Amish buggy being pulled by a single horse was heading west and preparing to take a left when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

The father and his 2-year-old son inside the buggy were ejected and suffered significant injuries. Both were taken to a hospital in Lafayette County, but then Medflight took to the father to University Hospital in Madison.

The driver of the truck, identified as 50-year-old Terry Gensler, was not injured. Gensler was arrested by deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Injury and was booked and released from jail Thursday night.

The horse pulling the buggy was killed in the crash.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

