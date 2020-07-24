Man charged for sexually assaulting girl at Calvary Gospel Church in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former youth minister has been charged after allegedly sexually abusing and assaulting a child over multiple years at a Madison church during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

According to a criminal complaint filed on July 15, Glen A. Uselmann of Columbus was charged with 2nd degree sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age. If convicted on both counts, Uselmann could face up to 30 years in prison.

The complaint outlines incidents between 1988 and 1992 when Uselmann allegedly sexually assaulted and abused the victim, who was 12 years old when the alleged crimes began.

The victim, Rebecca Martin Byrd, who is now in her 40s, tells NBC15 News in an interview that Uselmann did assault her after they met at the church. She also confirmed that she and Uselmann eventually married when she was 18 years old, and had two children together. They divorced in 2006.

While the complaint does not identify the church, Byrd confirmed to NBC15 News that the alleged abuse started at Calvary Gospel Church, located on Madison’s east side.

According to the complaint, Byrd began attending a school at the church when she was in third grade. Byrd soon after was introduced to Uselmann, who was then a youth minister at the church.

In the complaint, Byrd described the church as a place where women were “very dominated” by men there, and where older men often preyed upon young girls. “If you could catch the eye of an older man, it was seen as a status symbol within the church,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Uselmann, who was then in his 30s, first started sexual behaviors with Byrd when she was 12 years old, and continued for more than four years.

The criminal complaint also outlined a broader issue at Calvary Gospel, one in which the preying on young girls by older men was not only tolerated but actively defended by some in the church.

In one instance, the complaint states that Byrd told a pen pal about what Uselmann had allegedly done to her. The pen pal’s sister informed the pastor of the church, who brought the victim and her parents into his office and warned that if they “talked” about it, it could ruin Uselmann’s life and damage the church’s reputation.

A bishop of the church told investigators with the Madison Police Department that he did not know about a sexual relationship between Byrd and Uselmann until the victim, her family and the pastor met in his office. The bishop was a pastor at the church when he arrived in the late 1970s.

Uselmann’s initial appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2020.

