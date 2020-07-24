Advertisement

Mississippi deputy dies after saving son at Florida beach

A deputy sheriff from Mississippi has died after saving his 10-year-old son from a rip current off a beach in Florida.
generic photos
generic photos
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (AP) — A deputy sheriff from Mississippi has died after saving his 10-year-old son from a rip current off a beach in Florida.

William K. Nichols, 33, was director of the Search and Rescue Unit for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department in northern Mississippi.

His family was vacationing in Fort Walton Beach when his son was caught in the dangerous current Wednesday.

Nichols swam out and saved his son, who was in distress, but then was pulled into the current himself, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday in a Facebook post.

A local rescue crew from Walton County, Florida, pulled Nichols to shore and began CPR. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The DeSoto Count Sheriff’s Department post said Nichols was young when he became interested in search and rescue, after watching his father oversee the unit that did that work in the county. The department hired Nichols in 2010, and he had been the Search and Rescue Unit director the past seven years.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Surge in COVID-19 testing putting strain on Wisconsin labs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A surge in COVID-10 testing across the state of Wisconsin is putting another round of pressure on labs performing tests.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

Coronavirus

New Glarus festivals canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Citing COVID-19 concerns, the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel all of its summer festivals this year.

Coronavirus

New daily COVID-19 cases remain over 1,000; over 17k tests tallied Friday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the third time this week, the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day in Wisconsin topped 1,000 while the seven-day rolling average continues to reach new highs.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

6 credit card scams and how to avoid them

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Erin Hurd
More than 2.3 million cases of fraud and identity theft were reported in 2019.

Coronavirus

Door County emergency advisory: Wear face masks

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in businesses and other public places in Door County starting at 8 A.M. Friday, July 24.

Local

Fontana Sports partially reopens after crowd looted store during unrest

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Fontana Sports in Madison is reopening for business after the brick-and-mortar store was first hit by the coronavirus pandemic and then looted and damaged during unrest in the city’s downtown in late May.