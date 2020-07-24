Advertisement

Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

A mother and her puppies have recovered after an incident where an unknown suspect glued the animals’ mouths shut.
Neighbors discovered the puppies with their mouths glued shut.
By WVLT
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Senior Dog Lodge and Animal Rescue in Sunbright said three puppies were discovered on July 4 with their mouths glued shut. A neighbor who discovered the dogs was able to remove most of the glue. According to the neighbor, half of the litter was missing.

The animal rescue center said the incident happened while the owner was in the hospital.

Officials said all the glue was removed and the animals are safe and recovering at a shelter. The puppies will soon be up for adoption.

Posted by Senior Dog Lodge & Animal Rescue on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

