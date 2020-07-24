New Glarus festivals canceled due to COVID-19

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - Citing COVID-19 concerns, the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel a row of festivals this year.

In an email Friday, the Board of Directors said that the following festivals are canceled: New Glarus Oktoberfest, Polkafest, and the New Glarus Beer, Bacon & Cheese.

All New Glarus Beer, Bacon & Cheese tickets that have been purchased will be refunded, the Board says.

