New memorial fund honors slain UW professor, husband

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A newly created memorial fund aims to create a scholarship and construct a memorial to pay tribute to Beth Potter and Robin Carre, the victims in a brutal double homicide at the Arboretum earlier this year.

The University of Wisconsin’s Dept. of Family Medicine and Community Health, where Potter served as a professor, announced the effort on Friday. Organizers say they want to honor the couple’s lives through “conservation and scholarship.” They hope to raise $100,000 for the effort.

The money would go toward establishing the Beth Potter Scholarship which would allow the department’s residents to attend leadership training that focuses on wellness and resiliency.

It would also by used to construct a memorial at the Arboretum, “which they both cherished,” DFMCH explained. The project would include updates and maintenance to the boardwalk, a bench on one of the Gardner Marsh overlooks, a commemorative tree, and a commemorative stainless steel leaf that will hand from a trellis connecting the Native Plant Garden to Longenecker Gardens.

Dr. Potter was a highly respected medical educator who taught and mentored hundreds of medical students and family medicine residents, many of whom went on to join the departmental faculty. Her most recent academic work focused on incorporating wellness and resiliency into education, leadership training and in the workplace. Students and residents remember Beth as a kind mentor who worked to instill the missions of education, research, patient care, and service to society. She led by example, showing with brilliance how to put these ideals into action. Robin Carre, PhD, had decades of experience as an educator and coach. He was an adjunct professor of History at Viterbo University and was the coaching director at Regent Soccer Club in Madison. He was an independent educational consultant who guided numerous high school students and their families through the college application process.

In late March, a passing jogger found Carre and Potter at the Arboretum and called police. Carre, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Potter, 52, was rushed to a local hospital where she later died. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner Office’s ruled their deaths homicides, and listed their cause of death as homicidal-related trauma.

Two men, Khari Sanford and Elijah Larue, have been arrested in the killings, which at the time UW Police Chief Kristen Roman described as ‘calculated and cold-blooded.' They both pleaded not guilty in April to the charges.

Prosecutors say the victim’s daughter was Sanford’s girlfriend. Larue was charged as an accomplice in the attack.

