Advertisement

NFL season will start on time, as NFLPA approves CBA changes

The NFL season is now set to start on time after the NFLPA player reps voted to approve changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement by a vote of 29-3 that will start NFL training camps on July 28th.
NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFL season is now set to start on time after the NFLPA player reps voted to approve changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement by a vote of 29-3 that will start NFL training camps on July 28.

The changes to the CBA during the COVID-19 Pandemic are no preseason games, 80-man rosters to begin training camp and spreading the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 over four years.

Union leadership told players about the preseason agreement during a conference call on Tuesday.

The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league proposed scrapping the preseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.

Also on Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

Rookies have started reporting this week and all players are expected to report next week.

The league and the NFLPA already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

At 8 lbs. 1 oz., Russell Wilson picks up his biggest ‘Win’ yet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
When it comes to baby names, it’s former Wisconsin Badger star Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara for the “Win”!

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Delayed dreams: Badger athletes continue to prepare for Olympics

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By George Balkeji
From Lake Shore trail to the backyard, and the town pool, you may come across some of our nation's top athletes - like 2018 national champion wrestler, Seth Gross who's pursuing a dream that has been delayed.

Nba

New Giannis Antetokounmpo film airs Thursday night

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A new film on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is making its cable debut Thursday night.

Latest News

Badgers

UW Athletics braces of $100M shortfall in budget

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
University of Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez gave Badger fans and the community a hint to the cost of the coronavirus pandemic to his program: $100,000,000.

Sports

WIAA board votes to delay start of fall sports

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board met on Thursday to decide the fate of Fall sports.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Pandemic can’t stop Uecker from 50th year in Brewers’ booth

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Bob Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers’ broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

MLB returns ball kids to lines after feedback from clubs

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Major League Baseball has adjusted its policy for bat-and-ball kids this summer, clearing the way for ball boys and girls to return to the foul lines during games.