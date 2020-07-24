NFL season will start on time, as NFLPA approves CBA changes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFL season is now set to start on time after the NFLPA player reps voted to approve changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement by a vote of 29-3 that will start NFL training camps on July 28.

The changes to the CBA during the COVID-19 Pandemic are no preseason games, 80-man rosters to begin training camp and spreading the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 over four years.

Union leadership told players about the preseason agreement during a conference call on Tuesday.

The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league proposed scrapping the preseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days.

Also on Monday, the league said players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp, per the league’s new testing protocols.

Rookies have started reporting this week and all players are expected to report next week.

The league and the NFLPA already finalized protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and updated the facilities protocol to specifically address training camp based on recommendations from a joint committee of doctors, trainers and strength coaches formed by the league and players’ union.

