Advertisement

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany missed the mark Friday when she said the preschool animated series “Paw Patrol” had been pulled off the air.

Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said that’s news to them.

“‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled,” Nick Jr. tweeted.

The folks at “Paw Patrol” chimed in, too.

“No need to worry,” the show tweeted. “‘Paw Patrol’ is not canceled.”

At a White House briefing, McEnany was talking about President Trump’s efforts to reduce violence in America’s cities when she pivoted to the portrayal of law enforcement in the media.

“He’s ... appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that “Paw Patrol,” a cartoon show about cops, was canceled,” she said.

McEnany also mentioned other shows that had been canceled like “Cops” and “Live PD,” but was wrong on the children’s show.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dane Co. health dept. adds previously uncounted 17K negative tests to dashboard after backlog

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Public Health Madison & Dane County has now added a previously uncounted 17,000 negative test results to its dashboard, thereby lowering the percent of positive cases in the county significantly this week.

News

Pros and cons of taking a ‘gap year’ during a pandemic

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Verona 2020 graduate Joe Kleese takes about his journey to a decision of whether or not to take a year off from school during the pandemic.

News

Pros and Cons of taking a "gap year" in a pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Beloit city officials say Amazon job announcement will make the retail giant a top employer in the area

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Millard said unemployment in Beloit was at nearly 11 percent as of June, double what it was at the same time last year. However, numbers are improving as the economy in the area opens back up.

Latest News

Sports

NFL season will start on time, as NFLPA approves CBA changes

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The NFL Players Association Board of Representatives has voted in favor 29-3 of adopting amendments that cancel all preseason games for the 2020 season, according to a statement from the NFLPA.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

National

Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WVLT
A mother and her puppies have recovered after an incident where an unknown suspect glued the animals’ mouths shut.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.

News

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom China virus” in emails to local health officials.