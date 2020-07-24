Advertisement

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom china virus” in an email to local health officials.
Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells
Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells(Wis Dells)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The general manager at Noah’s Ark in Wisconsin Dells has been fired after criticizing a potential mask mandate to stop the “phantom china virus” in an email to local health officials.

General manager Mark Whitfield told Sauk County health department officials in an email on July 20 that he should not have to wear a mask, not only because he had a medical condition and a “religious problem with it,” but that no one had died from the “phantom china (sic) virus” since March in Sauk County.

Whitfield continued in the email that the tourism industry would collapse if the Sauk County Board of Supervisors issued a potential mask mandate, in an effort to curb spiraling COVID-19 numbers mid-summer.

Noah’s Ark’s former manager further called the Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther a “liar” who should be fired. Whitfield claimed Lawther didn’t know what businesses were doing to prevent the “china virus,” even though Whitfield claims Dells resorts informed the health department of their COVID-19 safety measures.

In the wake of that email, Noah’s Ark issued a statement announcing that their general manager, Whitfield, had been fired from the resort. TMJ4-TV in Milwaukee first reported on Whitfield’s email and his eventual firing.

According to a statement from Bill Lentz, vice president of Water Parks, Palace Entertainment, which owns Noah’s Ark:

“Noah’s Ark and Palace Entertainment commit to comply with local, state and federal guidelines, and support our local leaders as they serve the public health needs of the community. The emailed comments do not reflect the views of Noah’s Ark Waterpark or Palace Entertainment, and the person who made them is no longer employed with us.”

As of Friday, Sauk County has confirmed 262 positive COVID-19 cases, three deaths and has tested 10,443 cases since Wisconsin DHS began tracking.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mouths of dog and her puppies glued shut while owner was hospitalized

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WVLT
A mother and her puppies have recovered after an incident where an unknown suspect glued the animals’ mouths shut.

Local

New memorial fund honors slain UW professor, husband

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A newly created memorial fund aims to create a scholarship and construct a memorial to pay tribute to Beth Potter and Robin Carre, the victims in a brutal double homicide at the Arboretum earlier this year.

Local

Roads in the Arboretum reopen to vehicles following COVID-19 lockdown

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
According to a news release from the UW-Madison, Arboretum Drive from the Wingra Drive entrance to the Arboretum will be open to vehicles starting July 31.

News

Surge in COVID-19 testing putting strain on Wisconsin labs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
A surge in COVID-10 testing across the state of Wisconsin is putting another round of pressure on labs performing tests.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Glarus festivals canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Citing COVID-19 concerns, the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has decided to cancel all of its summer festivals this year.

Coronavirus

New daily COVID-19 cases remain over 1,000; over 17k tests tallied Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the third time this week, the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day in Wisconsin topped 1,000 while the seven-day rolling average continues to reach new highs.

National

Mississippi deputy dies after saving son at Florida beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A deputy sheriff from Mississippi has died after saving his 10-year-old son from a rip current off a beach in Florida.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Door County emergency advisory: Wear face masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Face masks will be required in businesses and other public places in Door County starting at 8 A.M. Friday, July 24.

Local

Fontana Sports partially reopens after crowd looted store during unrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Fontana Sports in Madison is reopening for business after the brick-and-mortar store was first hit by the coronavirus pandemic and then looted and damaged during unrest in the city’s downtown in late May.