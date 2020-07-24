Advertisement

Open garage door likely leads to Madison break-in

(WJHG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The owners of a home on Madison’s west side believe they left their garage door open overnight, likely leading to their home being broken into early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Its incident report indicates the burglars entered the home, while people were there, shortly after 4 a.m. and stole electronics, a purse, and a BMW that was in the garage.

A neighbor spotted the crime in progress and called 911.

The suspects, described as two or three young men, fled in the stolen BMW before police could arrive.

