Pros and cons of taking a ‘gap year’ during a pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some high school 2020 graduates planning on taking a “gap year” may have to re-think their plans for the fall.

A gap year usually involves a high school graduate taking a year off before heading to college to travel or go on a service trip. It could also be applied to a student working part time and taking fewer courses for college credit.

"College is pretty expensive, I could travel, I could work," Verona 2020 graduate Joe Kleese said.

Kleese started thinking about taking a year off before college, after graduating early,

But covid-19 had different plans.

“I got furloughed from my job and once I couldn’t work, I realized how much this was actually going to change,” Kleese said.

Kleese isn’t the only one. There are other students weighing the pros and cons of taking a gap year.

“I don’t think a gap year is necessarily the best option during a global pandemic,” Gretchen Rixie, Madison College, Director of Advising, Career, Employment and Transfer Service. “I think that if a student is thinking do I keep on with my educational pursuits, all other things being equal, that they should do that versus taking time off so they can see how this plays out.”

Others said there’s still a way to make the most of 2020 for a gap year.

“A gap year is a time when you can turn down the noise, take a breath and figure out what you’re going to do with what’s in front of you,” Krista Boscoe, Amigos Bay-Area Director said. “We are doing a program where we are having young people work in volunteer shifts at non-profit organizations virtually, it is a real college course that is transferrable.”

In the end, Kleese said he talked to his parents, weighed his options, and made the best decision for him, and other students should do the same.

“Right now, there’s a lot of gambling that we have to do, you’re not going to have all the information,” Kleese said. “You have to pick something and commit to it fully.”

Kleese is scheduled to start taking classes at the University of Cincinnati this fall.

