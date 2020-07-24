Roads in the Arboretum reopen to vehicles following COVID-19 lockdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arboretum Drive will be open to vehicles in the Arboretum starting next week.

According to a news release from the UW-Madison, Arboretum Drive from the Wingra Drive entrance to the Arboretum will be open to vehicles starting July 31.

The university closed the stretch of road in May in order to ease rising numbers of pedestrians and bikers in the area amid the COVID-19 lock down.

With the reopening, drivers will once again have access to the road, parking lots and the Visitor Center from both east and west entrances.

However, the university adds:

· The gate between Visitor Center parking lots will again be closed to prevent through traffic.

· The Visitor Center remains closed and all Arboretum events and activities are canceled until further notice.

· A portable toilet is available in the Visitor Center parking lot but is not being regularly stocked.

· Water fountains are not operating.

