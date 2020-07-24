Advertisement

Surge in COVID-19 testing putting strain on Wisconsin labs

State health officials say some labs across the state are seeing a greater demand for testing.
The Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene increased capacity to 750 tests per day.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A surge in COVID-10 testing across the state of Wisconsin is putting another round of pressure on labs performing tests.

According to the Department of Health Services, the testing capacity is at 24,156.

The Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene is just one of 83 labs across Wisconsin performing COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Alana Sterkel is one of the assistant directors of the WSLH Communicable Disease Division. She says in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic about fifty samples per day were tested.

“We’re now testing at about 750 samples per day,” said Strekel. “We’re looking at stretching those limits even more as we’re seeing samples come in from the community.”

Part of the concern is a shortage of supplies. Strekel says several labs are impacted by a lack of pipette tips.

“These are little pieces of plastic that help move our liquids around,” she said. “Without that, it really is a major issue.”

At the end of March, Governor Evers approved a partnership for private labs to help take on some of the testing burden. State health officials say that’s helping improve the turnaround time for testing.

“We’re in a situation where we’re still trying to find a balance between getting people who need tests the most and a lot of people who want to be tested but maybe aren’t as high priority,” Strekel said.

The Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene already has a COVID-19 surge team working around the clock to perform the tests and is looking to add more resources.

“Within each facility, such as my own, we’re constantly growing and expanding to bring on new people and new equipment,” she said. “Finding optimization and efficiencies to be able to do more with less.”

On Friday, DHS noted the most tests done per day at 17,456.

