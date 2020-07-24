Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen temp. closes after worker tests positive

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Baraboo-based restaurant posted to social media Friday that the worker tested positive on July 18, and the company has since asked all of their employees to test for the virus.

Meanwhile, the restaurant and brewery will be deep-cleaned and sanitized, as well as comply with any other actions required by the Sauk County health department.

“We will be updating this page periodically as we move through the process of ensuring everyone’s best interests and returning to business as soon as is practical and safe. Tumbled Rock thanks you for your patience and support as we move through these difficult times,” according to the social media post.

