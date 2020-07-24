Advertisement

Waunakee Garage Sale Days canceled for 2020

Garage Sales Days is a popular event that takes place every May(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -A community-wide annual tradition in Waunakee that brings in millions of dollars for the village has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

Waunakee Garage Sale Days usually takes place on Mother’s Day weekend in May. This year, organizers postponed the event until September because of the pandemic. But now with coronavirus cases on the rise, the event has been canceled altogether.  

“It was gut wrenching, we really love this event,” said coordinators Becky and Leonard Allen.

The Allens estimate the event brings in as many as 30,000 people over the three-day period. With that many people coming to the village, the Allens didn’t feel it was safe to move forward. They also were unsure if people would be willing host a garage sale or if they would go out and shop at one.

“Just the unknown of ‘what is September going to look like?’ all factored into our decision,” said Becky.

Garage Sale Days provides an economic shot in the arm for a lot of people in Waunakee.

“We estimate that we bring in $2 million worth of revenue to the village. That’s to the businesses and to the people who hold garage sales,” said Becky Allen. “I know many of the business owners and managers that we speak to say that this is their biggest weekend all year,”

Money aside, the Allens say the event also brings the community together.

“You might see three or four generations out shopping together, it’s a good time,” said Leonard.

“I think it really brings some great vitality and some great community comradery and really builds that relationship that makes a great community,” added Becky.

As of now, the next Waunakee Garage Sale Days is scheduled for May 2021.

