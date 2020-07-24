Advertisement

Waunakee Garage Sale Days postponed to spring of 2021

The Waunakee Garage Sale Days has been canceled this fall, due to COVID-19.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
VILLAGE OF WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Garage Sale Days has been canceled this fall, due to COVID-19.

Organizers said on social media Friday that requirements from the Dane County health department would make holding the event difficult. As such, they hope to hold the event instead during Mother’s Day Weekend next year.

According to organizers:

“Our support of the Waunakee community, its members and small businesses, is a driving force behind why we coordinate this event. We are grateful for this great community and look forward to an awesome event Mother’s Day Weekend in the Spring of 2021

We appreciate your support, patience and understanding as we navigate these unique times together.

It will be a team effort by both sellers, shoppers, and vendors, and we are asking everyone to do their part to help protect the members of our communities.”

