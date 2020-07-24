Advertisement

Wisconsin’s ban on disconnecting utilities extended into September

The moratorium had been set to expire on Saturday.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents who are currently behind on their bills are getting an extended reprieve before utility customers would be allowed to disconnect their service.

On Thursday, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin voted to extend its moratorium on residential disconnections and refusals of service based on non-payment until September 1. The ban had been set to expire this Saturday, July 25.

Announcing the decision, the commission stated extension would allow it time to collect more data and information as well as to track the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. PSC Chair Rebecca Cameron Valcq noted that the number of cases in Wisconsin has “ballooned” since June 11, when the commission set Saturday’s expiration date.

“It is our obligation to strike a balance to ensure the financial health of utilities, but also ensure customer safeguards are in place,” she said.

Even with the extension in place, the agency still urges customers who are behind to reach out to their utility providers as soon as possible to make arrangements for repayment to avoid facing a large debt when the prohibition does finally end.

Customers who cannot reach an agreement with their utility companies can call PSC at 1-800-225-7729 or file a complaint on its website.

It also points out customers having trouble paying their bills may qualify for assistance from Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. For more information is available on its website or by calling 1-866-HEATWIS.

