7-day new positive COVID-19 case average stays above 900 for second day in a row; 13 new deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After three days of new positive COVID-19 cases passing 1,000 the Department of Health Services recorded 953 new positive cases Saturday, keeping the 7-day average of new positive cases above 900 for the second day in a row.

The latest figures from the DHS tracker show testing is up 14,201 since Friday bringing the total number of people tested to 856,398. Of those tested, 808,528 have been negative for the virus.

Cumulative total confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed (Department of Health Services)

DHS reported 13 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths across Wisconsin to 891 as it inches closer to 900.

The increase in seven-day rolling average puts Wisconsin at risk of being added to Chicago’s list of states whose residents would be required to self-quarantine for two weeks after arriving in the Windy City. The mandate also calls for people who live in Chicago to quarantine themselves if they visit one of the listed states.

Cumulative deaths by day (Department of Health Services)

The number of positive cases by county can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.