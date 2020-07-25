Brewers fall to Chicago Cubs 3-0 in season opener

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMTV) - The lone highlight of opening day for the Milwaukee Brewers, was seeing the return of regular season baseball.

The Brewers dropped the 2020 season opener to the Cubs 3 - 0 in Chicago.

Milwaukee earned just three hits off Kyle Hendricks, with all three coming from Orlando Arcia. Hendricks finished with nine strikeouts and no earned runs over with a complete game performance.

Brandon Woodruff made his first opening day start of his career, going five innings with 5 Ks and two earned runs.

An Ian Happ two-run homerun in the third inning was the difference giving Chicago a 2-0 lead. Anthony Rizzo added a solo shot in the 8th for the final score.

Christian Yelich went 0-4 while striking out twice. The two teams square off tomorrow for a 12:05 first pitch. Corbin Burnes will get the day two start for Milwaukee.

