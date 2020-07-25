Advertisement

Christian Yelich breaks Wrigley Field scoreboard during batting practice

It appears Christian Yelich is already doing some damage after he apparently hit a ball right into the scoreboard at Wrigley Field, breaking part of the screen.
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich runs onto the field for a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMTV) - It appears Christian Yelich is already doing some damage after he apparently hit a ball right into the scoreboard at Wrigley Field, breaking part of the screen.

The Brewers posted a photo to social media Friday evening, showing the scoreboard with several of its panels busted.

The team said the outfielder hit the ball into the board during batting practice.

The Brewers are facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field for Opening Day Friday.

