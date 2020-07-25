DNR board will reconsider deer hunt amid meeting allegations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Natural Resources board is set to reconsider changes it made to the fall deer hunt framework amid allegations of open meeting violations.

Three former board members filed a complaint this month alleging that current Chairman Fred Prehn and current members Greg Kazmierzski, Terry Hilgenberg and Bill Bruins shared a plan to reduce quotas in 11 counties between themselves in a walking quorum, a violation of the state’s open meeting laws.

The board approved the plan 5-2 during a meeting June 24. The board now plans to hold a special meeting next Thursday to reconsider the vote.

