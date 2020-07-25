Downtown Beloit event expands outdoor dining, shopping to the street

Beloit, Wis. (WMTV) - Taking inspiration from other cities, including Madison’s ‘Streatery’ program, downtown Beloit launched an event allowing restaurants and shops to expand into the street.

Downtown Beloit Al Fresco on Grand will close off the 400 block of the street every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Executive director for the Downtown Beloit Association, Shauna El-Amin, said the goal is to help shops serve more customers in a safe way. She said four are currently participating.

“A lot of our downtown businesses, they have small requirements for how much capacity is inside, so we wanted to make sure we were allowing them to get more customers,” she said.

Truk’t is one of two restaurants currently participating, adding an additional eight tables in the street to boost business.

“Crazy busy. You know, we had a full indoor dining room, the outdoor dining room was full, we went on an hour wait and doubled our sales from the previous week,” Truk’t general manager, Tamsie Lamoreaux, said.

El-Amin said the hope is more shops in the area will jump on board in the coming weeks, and that they eventually expand the program to include more of downtown. El-Amin added the association has already reached out to all current eligible businesses.

For now, employees like Lamoreaux said it is a breath of fresh air to have this kind of business again.

“I think it provides a nice, safe experience for our customers as well,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.