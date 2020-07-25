Advertisement

FDA expands list of potentially contaminated hand sanitizers to 77

(Source: FDA)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The FDA has expanded its list of recalled hand sanitizers to 77 due to the potential presence of Methanol, a chemical that can have toxic effects if ingested.

According to a release issued Saturday, the FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that a sharp increase in hand sanitizers have tested positive for methanol contamination.

The FDA is aware of people who have ingested with contaminated sanitizer and suffered adverse effects, including blindness, hospitalizations and death.

While anyone who uses hand sanitizers from the list are at risk, the FDA says young children who accidentally ingest it and adolescents and adults who drink it as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

The FDA encourages consumers and health care providers to regularly check the frequently updated list of FDA-tested hand sanitizers with potential contamination.

If health care professional or consumers experience adverse effects related to the use of hand sanitizer, the FDA encourages them to report to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Reporting Program by completing and submitting an online report or calling 1-800-332-1088 to request a hard copy of the form.

The FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin State Troopers arrest Minnesota man on fourth OWI offense

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A 51-year-old Minnesota man was arrested Friday in Monroe County for his fourth operating a vehicle under the influence offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

News

Noah’s Ark general manager fired after criticizing health officials’ response to “phantom china virus”

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Janesville Mall rebrands as shopping habits shift

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

Packers one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Green Bay Packers are one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

Latest News

Sports

Brewers fall to Chicago Cubs 3-0 in season opener

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
The lone highlight of opening day for the Milwaukee Brewers, was seeing the return of regular season baseball.The Brewers dropped the 2020 season opener to the Cubs 3 - 0 in Chicago.

News

Janesville Mall rebrands as shopping habits shift

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Janesville Mall is taking a leap to survive by rebranding, and it starts with dropping the word ''mall" altogether.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Sports

Christian Yelich breaks Wrigley Field scoreboard during batting practice

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
It appears Christian Yelich is already doing some damage after he apparently hit a ball right into the scoreboard at Wrigley Field, breaking part of the screen.

State

DNR board will reconsider deer hunt amid meeting allegations

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Natural Resources board is set to reconsider changes it made to the fall deer hunt framework amid allegations of open meeting violations.

Crime

MPD: Gunmen in two vehicles open fire at each other near East Towne Mall

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police are investigating after it appears gunmen in two vehicles were seen shooting at each other near East Towne Mall Friday.