FDA expands list of potentially contaminated hand sanitizers to 77

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The FDA has expanded its list of recalled hand sanitizers to 77 due to the potential presence of Methanol, a chemical that can have toxic effects if ingested.

According to a release issued Saturday, the FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that a sharp increase in hand sanitizers have tested positive for methanol contamination.

The FDA is aware of people who have ingested with contaminated sanitizer and suffered adverse effects, including blindness, hospitalizations and death.

While anyone who uses hand sanitizers from the list are at risk, the FDA says young children who accidentally ingest it and adolescents and adults who drink it as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

The FDA encourages consumers and health care providers to regularly check the frequently updated list of FDA-tested hand sanitizers with potential contamination.

If health care professional or consumers experience adverse effects related to the use of hand sanitizer, the FDA encourages them to report to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Reporting Program by completing and submitting an online report or calling 1-800-332-1088 to request a hard copy of the form.

The FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing.

