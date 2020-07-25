“First Alert Day” remains Sunday ahead of hot temperatures and storm chances

A “First Alert Day” remains in place through Sunday for hot temperatures along with a chance of strong storms. Temperatures will only dip into the middle 70s Saturday night with humid conditions remaining. A warm start Sunday means a warm finish with highs around 90 degrees once again. Peak heat index values will be around 100 degrees. There will be an increasing chance of storms and this brings a little uncertainty in terms of temperatures.

A dying line of storms will move in early Sunday morning with the best chance of rain being north of Madison. The question remains how long this hangs around and will it plague us with clouds. Should that happen, temperatures will likely end of a little cooler. Should this get in and out of here and we see abundant sunshine, temperatures will have no problem heating up. This will also fuel a more intense line of storms by the evening. The second round of storms will bring a much better chance of wet weather to the area. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible along with the potential of heavy rainfall.

A cold front moves through late Sunday into Monday. This will keep some shower chances around through early Monday before sunshine makes a return by the afternoon. Temperatures will drop off into the lower 80s and hang there through much of the week. This is pretty seasonable for the final stretch of July. There is a weak disturbance that passes through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning which will bring the chance of a few showers and storms.

