First Alert Days Saturday and Sunday for dangerously hot temperatures

Highs into the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -THE NBC15 FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST BRIAN DOOGS:

A "First Alert Day" has been issued Saturday and Sunday for hot temperatures. Highs this weekend are expected to be around 90 degrees with heat index values around 100 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and don't over exert yourself. Check on those who may not have air conditioning or ways to stay cool. Saturday will be mainly sunny with more clouds expected Sunday along with some storm chances.

Right now, the best chance of wet weather will come late Sunday. While no widespread severe weather is possible, there is the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm. Heavy rain is also a possibility Sunday night into Monday. Storm chances will continue into Monday as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will fall back to seasonable levels through the middle of the week and into the lower 80s.

While an isolated shower remains possible through much of next week, an overall calmer pattern will likely setup through the end of the month. Temperatures will remain a few degrees on either side of 80.

