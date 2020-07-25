Advertisement

Janesville Mall rebrands as shopping habits shift

U.S. shopping malls struggled to stay afloat before the pandemic, but now, researchers say many of them might not make it through the end of the year.
Janesville Mall
Janesville Mall(WMTV)
By Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. shopping malls struggled to stay afloat before the pandemic, but now, researchers say many of them might not make it through the end of the year.

Janesville Mall is taking a leap to survive by rebranding, and it starts with dropping the word ''mall" altogether.

“We have known that over the last 3-5 years the word ‘mall’ is just becoming a negative connotation,” says Rockstep Capital president Andy Weiner.

Soon what was once known as Janesville Mall, will go by a different name: Uptown Janesville.

As many shopping malls continue struggling to stay afloat, it’s not hard to notice. In Janesville, you’ll see many stores are welcoming customers inside. But if you walk just to the other side of an aisle, you’ll see many store fronts stand empty.

“When people hear mall they think oh its dying down. Not that many businesses [here], but it’s still a lot to offer,” says Jordon Carrillo at the Five Star Barbershop.

In the age of online shopping, some customers prefer to stay traditional.

“Coming to the mall you can actually get the real feel of everything,” says Carder Kirkpatrick, a shopper from Beloit. “Like if you want to try on clothes, or get something that you don’t know the size.”

It's not just the name. Rockstep Capital, the property owner, wants to change the mall's makeup.

“Malls are no longer 100 percent shopping,” explains Rockstep Capital president Weiner.

So what could soon open the gates and fill these empty spaces?

“We’re seeing community colleges, university campuses and charter schools come into properties like Uptown Janesville,” says Weiner.

And the list goes on, Weiner says. “I think that’s a good business strategy,” he tells NBC15.

The property owners also says they’ve been in talks with the City of Janesville to bring an indoor sports complex to the old sears space. The pandemic has put those plans on pause for now.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Packers one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The Green Bay Packers are one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sports

Brewers fall to Chicago Cubs 3-0 in season opener

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By George Balekji
The lone highlight of opening day for the Milwaukee Brewers, was seeing the return of regular season baseball.The Brewers dropped the 2020 season opener to the Cubs 3 - 0 in Chicago.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Sports

Christian Yelich breaks Wrigley Field scoreboard during batting practice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
It appears Christian Yelich is already doing some damage after he apparently hit a ball right into the scoreboard at Wrigley Field, breaking part of the screen.

Latest News

State

DNR board will reconsider deer hunt amid meeting allegations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Natural Resources board is set to reconsider changes it made to the fall deer hunt framework amid allegations of open meeting violations.

Crime

MPD: Gunmen in two vehicles open fire at each other near East Towne Mall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police are investigating after it appears gunmen in two vehicles were seen shooting at each other near East Towne Mall Friday.

News

New memorial fund honors slain UW professor, husband

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Surge in COVID-19 testing putting strain on Wisconsin labs

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Beloit city officials say Amazon job announcement will make the retail giant a top employer in the area

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

Dane Co. health dept. adds previously uncounted 17K negative tests to dashboard after backlog

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Public Health Madison & Dane County has now added a previously uncounted 17,000 negative test results to its dashboard, thereby lowering the percent of positive cases in the county significantly this week.