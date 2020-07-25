Janesville Mall rebrands as shopping habits shift

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. shopping malls struggled to stay afloat before the pandemic, but now, researchers say many of them might not make it through the end of the year.

Janesville Mall is taking a leap to survive by rebranding, and it starts with dropping the word ''mall" altogether.

“We have known that over the last 3-5 years the word ‘mall’ is just becoming a negative connotation,” says Rockstep Capital president Andy Weiner.

Soon what was once known as Janesville Mall, will go by a different name: Uptown Janesville.

As many shopping malls continue struggling to stay afloat, it’s not hard to notice. In Janesville, you’ll see many stores are welcoming customers inside. But if you walk just to the other side of an aisle, you’ll see many store fronts stand empty.

“When people hear mall they think oh its dying down. Not that many businesses [here], but it’s still a lot to offer,” says Jordon Carrillo at the Five Star Barbershop.

In the age of online shopping, some customers prefer to stay traditional.

“Coming to the mall you can actually get the real feel of everything,” says Carder Kirkpatrick, a shopper from Beloit. “Like if you want to try on clothes, or get something that you don’t know the size.”

It's not just the name. Rockstep Capital, the property owner, wants to change the mall's makeup.

“Malls are no longer 100 percent shopping,” explains Rockstep Capital president Weiner.

So what could soon open the gates and fill these empty spaces?

“We’re seeing community colleges, university campuses and charter schools come into properties like Uptown Janesville,” says Weiner.

And the list goes on, Weiner says. “I think that’s a good business strategy,” he tells NBC15.

The property owners also says they’ve been in talks with the City of Janesville to bring an indoor sports complex to the old sears space. The pandemic has put those plans on pause for now.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.