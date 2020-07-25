Madison Metro Transit to increase service beginning Aug. 23

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metro Transit announced its level of service will increase starting Sunday, Aug. 23, however not to the same level that was provided earlier in the year due to budget constraints and staffing limitations.

Metro Transit says it will increase its current service level to accommodate as many riders as possible as businesses and college campuses plan to reopen in the fall.

Reduced bus capacity limits will still be in effect and all riders will still be required to wear a mask on the bus.

The service increase is also to better serve low-income riders and people of color. Metro Transit plans to increase capacity in the downtown area and core sections of the system with buses running more frequently to allow for more travel options during rush hour.

Also starting again come August, adult fares are expected to be collected. Youth fares are not expected to be collected until September.

Draft schedules and updated Google Ma trip planning data is expected to be available in early August.

