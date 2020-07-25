Advertisement

Madison Police arrest burglars with history of car theft

James D. Cook
James D. Cook(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers located a stolen BMW and the five suspects who stole it Saturday morning after the burglars entered an occupied home and stole electronics and a purse in addition to the car.

The suspects entered the home on Council Crest around 4:11 a.m. Police say a neighbor saw the crime taking place, including two to three young men steeling the car, and called 911.

The homeowners believe the garage was left open on accident.  

MPD Officers located the stolen BMW operating on E Washington Ave. Police say officers stopped the vehicle and five suspects fled.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, James D. Cook, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting. Two other juvenile suspects were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. The remaining two suspects were not located.

According to police, Cook and the other two juveniles who were arrested have a history of stealing cars.

