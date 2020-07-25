Middleton motorcyclist passes away due to crash injuries

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton police say a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday morning resulted in the passing of a 48-year-old, Middleton motorcyclist.

The accident occurred in the 6200 block of Century Avenue.

The Middleton Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when appropriate.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.