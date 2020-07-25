Advertisement

Middleton motorcyclist passes away due to crash injuries

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(WIBW)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton police say a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday morning resulted in the passing of a 48-year-old, Middleton motorcyclist.

The accident occurred in the 6200 block of Century Avenue.

The Middleton Police Department says this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when appropriate.

