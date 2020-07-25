Advertisement

MPD: Gunmen in two vehicles open fire at each other near East Towne Mall

By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after it appears gunman in two vehicles were seen shooting at each other near East Towne Mall Friday.

MPD says officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6:19 a.m.

There they learned that occupants of a black four-door sedan and a white SUV were seen shooting at each other. The vehicles left the area before officers arrived.

As of right now, MPD reports no injuries, but it appears one of the vehicles may have been struck by bullets. Several shell cases were also found at the scene of the shooting.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.

The City of Madison Police Department are requesting those with information related to this incident to contact the Madison Area Crimes Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

