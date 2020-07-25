Ongoing water rescue for two people conducted by Janesville authorities
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials say they are responding to a call reporting two individuals in a body of water near South Indian Lake Drive.
Rock County officials say they received the call at 2:35 p.m Saturday afternoon.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Department and Janesville Fire Department are responding to the area at this time.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.