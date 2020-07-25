Advertisement

Packers one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers are one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.
The tourism economy stands to lose millions after Packers announce no fans for preseason activities.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Packers were one of three finalists to host the 2022 NFL Draft before being awarded to Las Vegas. Cleveland and Kansas City already have been confirmed for 2021 and 2023. Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville have all hosted the event in recent years, according to the team’s website.

“I’m optimistic. I think we have a good opportunity,” President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “I think our community has a lot to offer. Certainly from a history and tradition standpoint, the fact that Lambeau Field is such an attraction. By 2024, Titletown is going to look a lot different than it does now. It’s going to be even more attractive and even more of a destination.”

“The fact that we have no preseason games, that does give us a little more time to kind of work through those things,” Murphy said. “But it’ll be on a game-by-game basis, that’s how we looked at it. Hopefully people want to go to more than one game but at least make sure that everybody (who opts in) is able to go to at least one game.”

