Packers one of three finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Packers were one of three finalists to host the 2022 NFL Draft before being awarded to Las Vegas. Cleveland and Kansas City already have been confirmed for 2021 and 2023. Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville have all hosted the event in recent years, according to the team’s website.

“I’m optimistic. I think we have a good opportunity,” President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “I think our community has a lot to offer. Certainly from a history and tradition standpoint, the fact that Lambeau Field is such an attraction. By 2024, Titletown is going to look a lot different than it does now. It’s going to be even more attractive and even more of a destination.”

