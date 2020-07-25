Tennessee man arrested after stabbing at Monroe County gentleman’s club

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe County police say they responded to a call Friday night reporting a fight at Monroe County’s Barron’s Gentleman’s Club. A caller reported a man had stabbed another man during the fight and escaped into nearby woods.

According to an official press release, when police arrived on the scene they found a 30-year-old, Minnesota man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital by Sparta Area Ambulance Service.

Police say a perimeter was set up around the location. After hearing commands from the officers, the man surrendered and was arrested.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Samuel R. Walker from Whitesburg, Tennessee.

Walker was taken to the Monroe County Jail and is being held on the following charges: Aggravated Battery- Intending Great Bodily Harm, two counts of Battery, three counts of Disorderly Conduct and Endangering Safety with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say they were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, and Cataract First Responders.

