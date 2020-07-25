Advertisement

Tennessee man arrested after stabbing at Monroe County gentleman’s club

Samuel R. Walker
Samuel R. Walker(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe County police say they responded to a call Friday night reporting a fight at Monroe County’s Barron’s Gentleman’s Club. A caller reported a man had stabbed another man during the fight and escaped into nearby woods.

According to an official press release, when police arrived on the scene they found a 30-year-old, Minnesota man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital by Sparta Area Ambulance Service.

Police say a perimeter was set up around the location. After hearing commands from the officers, the man surrendered and was arrested.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Samuel R. Walker from Whitesburg, Tennessee.

Walker was taken to the Monroe County Jail and is being held on the following charges: Aggravated Battery- Intending Great Bodily Harm, two counts of Battery, three counts of Disorderly Conduct and Endangering Safety with a Dangerous Weapon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say they were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, and Cataract First Responders.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown Beloit event expands outdoor dining, shopping to the street

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Downtown Beloit Al Fresco on Grand event will close off the 400 block of the street every Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Baseball

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

News

Ongoing water rescue for two people conducted by Janesville authorities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Rock County officials say they are responding to a call reporting two individuals in a body of water near Indian Lake Drive.

News

Middleton motorcyclist passes away due to crash injuries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Middleton police say a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday morning resulted in the passing of a 48-year-old, Middleton motorcyclist.

Latest News

Coronavirus

7-day new positive COVID-19 case average stays above 900 for second day in a row; 13 new deaths reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
After three days of new positive COVID-19 cases passing 1,000 the Department of Health Services recorded 953 new positive cases Saturday, keeping the 7-day average of new positive cases above 900 for the second day in a row.

News

2 coaches injured in suburban Milwaukee basketball brawl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say at least three men were causing problems at a Wisconsin Blizzard game against the Wisconsin Playground Elite at Germantown High School Wednesday.

News

Green Bay officials threatened after passing mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Green Bay police are investigating threats made against city officials over a new mandate requiring face coverings in public buildings because of the coronavirus.

News

Madison Metro Transit to increase service beginning Aug. 23

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Madison Metro Transit announced its level of service will increase starting Sunday, Aug. 23, however not to the same level that was provided earlier in the year due to budget constraints and staffing limitations.

News

Madison Police arrest burglars with history of car theft

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Police say the driver of the vehicle, James D. Cook, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for operating a motor vehicle without consent and resisting. Two other juvenile suspects were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. The remaining two suspects were not located.

News

FDA expands list of potentially contaminated hand sanitizers to 77

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
According to a release issued Saturday, the FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that a sharp increase in hand sanitizers have tested positive for methanol contamination.