Alabama to remember civil rights icon John Lewis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, the eyes of the nation will turn to Alabama as memorial services begin for civil rights leader and Alabama son U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Special live coverage will be provided by WSFA at the following times:

A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy” at Troy University: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis (Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church): Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Final Crossing on Edmund Pettus Bridge: Sunday at 10 a.m.

Procession arrives on Dexter Avenue in Montgomery: Sunday around 1 p.m.

Montgomery vigil: Sunday at 7 p.m.

The coverage can be watched online at WSFA.com/live.

Lewis’ funeral procession will travel through his hometown of Troy, then Selma, where he helped lead the voting rights marches, and then Montgomery and the state Capitol. His body will lie in repose in each of the locations for several hours so people can pay their respects while socially distancing.

State archives officials say Lewis will be one of the only people to lie in state at the Alabama Capitol who did not serve as governor.

Saturday morning at 10 there will be a memorial service celebrating the life of Lewis at Troy University’s Trojan Arena.

The family is asking supporters to watch online due to the pandemic. He will lie in repose until 2 p.m. Then the events move to Selma.

From 6 to 8 Saturday night, Selma will salute Lewis at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church. He will lie in repose until 11 p.m.

Sunday at 10 a.m. the public is invited to watch the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to cross over the Edmund Pettus Bridge - where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten in 1965.

The procession then moves to Montgomery.

The public is invited around 1 p.m. Sunday to line up, socially distanced, along Dexter Avenue as the procession arrives at the state Capitol.

Lewis will then lie in state at the Capitol Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Once Lewis’ body leaves the Capital City on its way to Washington for more events next week, the City of Montgomery will host the final Alabama vigil.

That will be from 7 to 8 Sunday night at Bicentennial Park - the grassy area across the street from the Capitol.

