ALERT DAY - Dangerous heat and isolated strong storms possible today

Heat indices could top 100 degrees Sunday afternoon
By James Parish
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for dangerous heat this afternoon and isolated strong to severe storms.

ALERT DAY - Sunday
ALERT DAY - Sunday(WMTV NBC15)

This morning is warm and very muggy. You’re going to feel the humidity as soon as you step outside this morning. Dew point temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. The humidity is going to be oppressive today. Don’t be surprised if you have to dodge raindrops this morning. Scattered light rain showers will be possible this morning. The morning clouds and rain could impact today’s high temperatures and max heat index values.

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect for most of southern Wisconsin from noon to 7PM. This is when heat indices will range from 95 to 105 degrees. Dangerous heat is likely today so try to limit your time outside and take heat precautions: drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade and A/C and dress for the heat. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Heat Advisory - Sunday
Heat Advisory - Sunday(WMTV NBC15)

A slow-moving cold front will drop south through the area late today - tonight. This front will trigger scattered to widely scattered showers and storms late this afternoon through this evening. With all the heat and humidity around, isolated strong to severe storms capable of strong to damaging wind gusts will be possible. Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding. Some of the rain showers and storms that develop could train over each other, which would lead to heavy rain falling on top of heavy rain. The front won’t clear until Monday morning, so rain chances will linger overnight.

Next Big Weather Maker - Cold Front
Next Big Weather Maker - Cold Front(WMTV NBC15)

This cold front is going to set us up for a nice start to the workweek. It’s going to kick the heat and humidity out of the area. You’ll notice a big difference in our humidity levels by Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will only be near or just above 80 degrees. A few showers could linger into Monday morning, but Monday afternoon looks dry.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek looks sunny, mostly dry and seasonable. High temperatures will generally be near or just above 80 degrees and lows will be near or just above 60 degrees.

